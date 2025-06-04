Xcel Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with Significant Net Loss Reduction and Improved EBITDA

Xcel Brands reports improved financial results for Q1 2025, with reduced net loss and adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year.

Quiver AI Summary

Xcel Brands, Inc. reported a net loss of $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 56% improvement from a net loss of $6.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. On a non-GAAP basis, the loss was reduced to $1.4 million, marking a 24% enhancement over the prior year's loss of $1.8 million. Despite a 39% decrease in total revenue, attributed mainly to a drop in net licensing revenue, operating costs fell by 42%, contributing to the overall financial improvements. The company's adjusted EBITDA also improved significantly from negative $1.6 million to negative $0.7 million year-over-year. CEO Robert W. D'Loren expressed optimism about the company's direction despite industry challenges, noting substantial growth in social media following for their brands. As of March 31, 2025, Xcel reported stockholders' equity of approximately $25.7 million and liquidity improvements following a recent debt refinancing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release









First quarter 2025 net loss of $2.8 million, representing a 56% improvement from the prior year quarter net loss of $6.3 million.















Net loss on a non-GAAP basis was $1.4 million for the first quarter 2025, representing a 24% improvement from the first quarter of 2024 non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million.















Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2025 was negative $0.7 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.6 million for the first quarter 2024, representing a 56% improvement.















NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with significant expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel, commented, “Despite headwinds in the industry from tariffs and other external forces, I am extremely pleased with where we are headed given continued improvement in our operational cost and our recent new brand launches. The social media following of our brand portfolio has grown from 5 million to 45 million followers over the past five months. We believe this positions us well to drive new business growth and is a significant step toward our goal of reaching 100 million followers across our brands.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately $0.9 million (-39%) from the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was driven by a decline in net licensing revenue as a result of the June 30, 2024 divestiture of the Lori Goldstein brand, the impact of which was partially offset by increased licensing revenues generated by the Company’s other brands.





Direct operating costs and expenses decreased approximately $1.7 million (-42%) from the prior year quarter to $2.3 million in the current quarter. As of the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company has reduced its direct operating expenses to an expected run rate of less than $10 million per annum.





Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands stockholders for the quarter was approximately $2.8 million, or $(1.18) per share, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million, or $(3.09) per share, for the prior year quarter.





After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $1.4 million, or $(0.58) per share for the current quarter and a net loss of approximately $1.8 million, or $(0.88) per share, for the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA also improved on a year-over-year basis, from negative $1.6 million in the prior year quarter to negative $0.7 million for the current quarter, representing 56% improvement.







Balance Sheet







The Company's balance sheet at March 31, 2025 reflected stockholders' equity of approximately $25.7 million, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.3 million, and a working capital (exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, deferred revenue, and contingent obligations payable in shares or via other non-cash means) deficit of approximately $0.6 million. The Company’s balance sheet at March 31, 2025, also reflected $8.5 million of long-term debt.





In April 2025, the Company refinanced its term loan debt, resulting in a net increase of approximately $3.0 million in the Company’s liquidity.







Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results and together with the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results. Details of the date and time of this call will be released shortly.







About Xcel Brands







Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love. by Cesar Millan, and GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 40 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit



www.xcelbrands.com



.











Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.







For further information please contact:







Seth Burroughs





Xcel Brands







sburroughs@xcelbrands.com







Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of asset impairment charges, amortization of trademarks, income (loss) from equity method investments, reduction in equity ownership and carrying value of IM Topco, LLC, stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants, loss on extinguishment of debt, gains on sales of assets and investments, gain on lease termination, and income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders before interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), accretion of lease liability for exited leases, income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, depreciation and amortization, income (loss) from equity method investments, reduction in equity ownership and carrying value of IM Topco, LLC, asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants, gains on sales of assets and investments, gain on lease termination, and costs associated with restructuring of operations. Costs associated with restructuring of operations include operating losses generated by certain of our businesses that have been restructured or discontinued (i.e., wholesale apparel and fine jewelry), as well as non-cash charges associated with the restructuring of certain contractual arrangements.





Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results.





Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.



















Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025













2024













Revenues































Net licensing revenue





$





1,332













$





2,184











































Operating costs and expenses































Salaries, benefits and employment taxes









1,086

















1,933













Other selling, general and administrative expenses









1,197

















2,029













Total direct operating costs and expenses









2,283

















3,962



































































































Other expense, including non-cash expenses































Depreciation and amortization









900

















1,589













Asset impairment charges









-

















2,295













Loss from equity method investment









576

















533













Change in contingent reduction in equity ownership of IM Topco, LLC









(240





)













-









































Operating loss









(2,187





)













(6,195





)



































































Interest and finance expense































Interest expense









473

















146













Other interest and finance charges









87

















4













Total interest and finance expense









560

















150











































Loss before income taxes











(2,747





)













(6,345





)





































Income tax provision (benefit)









50

















-











































Net loss













(2,797









)

















(6,345









)











Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest









-

















(51





)











Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders









$









(2,797









)













$









(6,294









)







































Loss per common share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders:





























Basic and diluted net loss per share





$





(1.18





)









$





(3.09





)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









2,373,583

















2,037,397























































Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024







































Assets







































Current Assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





298













$





1,254













Accounts receivable, net













2,105

















2,269













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













508

















520













Total current assets













2,911

















4,043













































Property and equipment, net













180

















182













Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,573

















3,751













Trademarks and other intangibles, net













33,877

















34,759













Equity method investment













9,534

















10,110













Other assets













2411

















911













Total non-current assets













49,575

















49,713















Total Assets













$









52,486

















$









53,756

















































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Current Liabilities:



































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





2,714













$





2,734













Deferred revenue













1,398

















1,380













Accrued income taxes payable













546

















554













Current portion of operating lease obligation













1,594

















1,513













Current portion of long-term debt













250

















-













Current portion of contingent obligations













3,973

















4,213













Total current liabilities













10,475

















10,394















Long-Term Liabilities:



































Deferred revenue













2,444

















2,667













Long-term portion of operating lease obligation













4,956

















5,297













Long-term debt, net, less current portion













8,470

















6,569













Other long-term liabilities













431

















431













Total long-term liabilities













16,301

















14,964













Total Liabilities













26,776

















25,358















































Commitments and Contingencies





































































Stockholders' Equity:



































Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding













-

















-













Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 2,386,325 and 2,368,072 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













2

















2













Paid-in capital













106,775

















106,666













Accumulated deficit













(79,041





)













(76,244





)









Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity













27,736

















30,424













Noncontrolling interest













(2,026





)













(2,026





)









Total Stockholders' Equity













25,710

















28,398















































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













$









52,486

















$









53,756

































































Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)





















































For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024





































Cash flows from operating activities



































Net loss









$





(2,797





)









$





(6,345





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization expense













900

















1,589













Asset impairment charges













-

















2,295













Amortization of deferred finance costs













102

















26













Stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants













109

















144













Contingent reduction in equity ownership of IM Topco, LLC













(240





)













-













Loss from equity method investment













576

















533













Accounts receivable













164

















(149





)









Inventory













-

















8













Prepaid expenses and other assets













12

















(156





)









Deferred revenue













(205





)













(223





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities













27

















(560





)









Lease-related assets and liabilities













(82





)













(237





)









Other Liabilities













-

















466















Net cash used in operating activities















(1,434





)













(2,609





)











































Cash flows from investing activities



































Purchase of property and equipment













(14





)













-















Net cash used in investing activities















(14





)













-















































Cash flows from financing activities



































Proceeds from public offering and private placement transactions, net of transaction costs













-

















1,902













Proceeds from long-term debt













2,050

















-













Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes













(58





)













-















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















1,992

















1,902















































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents















544

















(707





)









































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













1,993

















2,998













































Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





2,537













$





2,291















































Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:



































Cash and cash equivalents













298

















1,552













Restricted cash (reported in other non-current assets)













2,239

















739













Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









$





2,537













$





2,291







































































For the Three Months Ended













($ in thousands)













March 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders









$





(2,797





)









$





(6,294





)









Asset impairment













-

















2,295













Amortization of trademarks













875

















1,519













Loss from equity method investments













576

















533













Contingent reduction in equity ownership of IM Topco, LLC













(240





)













-













Stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants













166

















144













Income tax provision (benefit)













50

















-













Non-GAAP net (loss)









$





(1,370





)









$





(1,803





)



















































For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Diluted loss per share attributable to Xcel Brand Inc. stockholders









$





(1.18





)









$





(3.09





)









Asset impairment













-

















1.13













Amortization of trademarks













0.37

















0.75













Loss from equity method investments













0.24

















0.26













Contingent reduction in equity ownership of IM Topco, LLC













(0.10





)













-













Stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants













0.07

















0.07













Income tax provision (benefit)













0.02

















-













Non-GAAP diluted EPS









$





(0.58





)









$





(0.88





)









Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares













2,373,583

















2,037,397























































For the Three Months Ended













($ in thousands)













March 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders









$





(2,797





)









$





(6,294





)









Asset impairment













-

















2,295













Depreciation and amortization













900

















1,589













Loss from equity method investments













576

















533













Contingent reduction in equity ownership of IM Topco, LLC













(240





)













-













Interest and finance expense













560

















150













Income tax benefit













50

















-













State and local franchise taxes













8

















12













Stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants













166

















144













Accretion of lease liability for exited lease













61

















-













Costs associated with restructuring of operations













17

















-













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(699





)









$





(1,571





)















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.