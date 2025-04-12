XCEL BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $XELB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XCEL BRANDS ($XELB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,942,590 and earnings of -$0.97 per share.
XCEL BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of XCEL BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC added 210,000 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,150
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 148,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,227
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 36,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 31,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,055
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 19,000 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,785
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 17,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,163
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,672
