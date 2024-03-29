News & Insights

Xcel Brands, Christie Brinkley To Launch Lifestyle Brand TWRHLL For HSN

March 29, 2024 — 12:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Media and consumer products company, Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB), Friday announced the plan to launch a lifestyle and apparel brand named TWRHLL or Towerhill, jointly with fashion icon Christie Brinkley exclusively for HSN.

TWRHLL is expected to be launched in Spring 2024.

Ms. Brinkley commented, "I want to inspire women at any age and with any body type to confidently wear products that support their individual characteristics. TWRHLL is a brand specifically tailored to these efforts and I am excited to connect personally with consumers across retail and livestream channels."

On Thursday, Xcel's stock closed at $53.75, up 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

