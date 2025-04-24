Xcel Brands Announces $9 Million Strategic Partnership with United Trademark Group

Xcel Brands announces a $9 million investment from United Trademark Group to enhance influencer-driven brand development and social commerce.

Xcel Brands, a media and consumer products company, has announced a strategic partnership and $9 million investment from United Trademark Group (UTG), a leader in brand development and licensing. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths in influencer-driven brands, social commerce, and innovative retail strategies. UTG, which specializes in brand strategy and digital innovation, plans to combine its global expertise with Xcel's social commerce proficiency to transform consumer engagement with brands. Both companies share a vision of utilizing emerging media and technology to create immersive consumer experiences. Xcel Brands, known for its diverse portfolio, including various well-known fashion and lifestyle brands, is poised to explore new growth opportunities through this partnership.

Xcel Brands has secured a strategic partnership and a significant $9 million investment from United Trademark Group, enhancing its financial resources and capability for growth.

This collaboration with UTG aligns Xcel Brands with a leader in brand development and licensing, providing access to expert knowledge and infrastructure for maximizing brand value.

The partnership is expected to enhance Xcel's innovative consumer engagement strategies, leveraging social commerce and influencer-driven marketing, which are crucial in today's market.

The collaboration signals positive long-term growth potential and strategic alignment in vision and objectives between Xcel Brands and UTG, focusing on transforming consumer engagement.

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or expected outcomes from the partnership, leaving unclear how this investment will directly benefit Xcel Brands long-term.

Although the partnership is described as strategic, there is no mention of addressing existing challenges or market competition, which may imply a reactive rather than proactive approach.

The focus on leveraging influencer-driven brands and social commerce could indicate a reliance on trends that may not sustain long-term consumer interest, presenting a risk to brand stability.

What is the partnership between Xcel Brands and UTG about?

Xcel Brands has formed a strategic partnership with United Trademark Group, including a $9 million investment to enhance brand development and innovation.

How will this partnership benefit consumers?

This collaboration aims to transform how consumers engage with brands through immersive experiences and innovative retail technology.

What industries do Xcel Brands and UTG operate in?

Xcel Brands operates in media and consumer products, while UTG specializes in brand development, licensing, and retail distribution.

What products does Xcel Brands offer?

Xcel Brands offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and more through various sales channels including social commerce.

Where is United Trademark Group located?

United Trademark Group is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with additional offices in Toronto, Paris, and Milan.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through live streaming and social commerce, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership and a $9 Million strategic investment from United Trademark Group (UTG), a global leader in brand development and licensing.





UTG specializes in mergers, acquisitions, brand strategy, and digital innovation; partnering with top-tier companies worldwide to maximize brand value and unlock new growth opportunities. They empower brands and merchants by providing the infrastructure and operational expertise—across design, manufacturing, distribution, and retail.





UTG believes in elevating brands beyond products, crafting immersive experiences that resonate with consumers. Leveraging emerging media, social platforms, and cutting-edge retail technology, UTG continuously redefines how brands connect with audiences. Whether through DTC, interactive campaigns, influencer collaborations, or experiential retail, they create dynamic, consumer-driven brand experiences.





“We are excited to work with Xcel Brands,” said Alex Wang, Co-Founder and Chairman of UTG. “By combining their expertise in social commerce and our shared vision and commitment to product and innovation, we look forward to building the next generation of great brands.”





"We are very excited to partner with UTG,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “There is tremendous synergy between our companies’ goals, missions, and visions for the future of the global consumer sector. With UTG’s global expertise and our shared commitment to innovation, brand building and leveraging pioneering new technologies, we see great opportunities on the horizon and look forward to unlocking new possibilities together.”





This collaboration reinforces Xcel’s commitment to transforming how consumers engage with the brands they love. Both UTG and Xcel Brands are rooted in a social-first, creator-driven approach—leveraging the power of digital communities, cultural relevance, and influencer partnerships to build brands that truly resonate with today’s consumer. Visit



www.xcelbrands.com



for more information.





Consensus, an investment bank focused on the consumer products sector (



www.Consensusadvisors.com



), advised UTG on this transaction.







About Xcel Brands







Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley co-branded collaboration, and holds noncontrolling interests in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and Orme Live. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel has recently announced the launch of new pet brand,



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan



and bakeware and cooking brand with Gemma Stafford. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, growing social media presence of approximately 40 million followers across their brand profile and talent, and over 20,000 hours of livestream content production time and social commerce. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies.



www.xcelbrands.com









About UTG







United Trademark Group (UTG) is a global leader in consumer brands, headquartered in Shanghai, China, with offices in Toronto, Paris, and Milan. Leveraging world-class product development, expert supply chain capabilities, and an unrivaled retail distribution network in China, UTG has transformed multiple brands into household names across the region.





Currently managing a diverse portfolio of over 10 brands, UTG generates more than $1.5 billion in annual retail sales across 12 countries. Our offerings span a wide range of industries, including lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. Through a mix of owned and licensed brands, we develop innovative lifestyle and fashion products that resonate with consumers around the world.





UTG is committed to building brands that go beyond products, creating lifestyles that connect people to the activities and experiences they love.







For further information please contact:







Seth Burroughs





Xcel Brands







sburroughs@xcelbrands.com





