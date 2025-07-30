Xcel Brands And TSC Product Lab Launch Smart Pet Product Line With Cesar Millan

Markets
(RTTNews) - Xcel Brands (XELB) has partnered with TSC Product Lab to launch a new line of innovative pet products under the "Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan" brand.

The collaboration merges TSC's cutting-edge product development with Xcel's strength in omnichannel brand building and social commerce, aiming to meet the demands of the evolving pet market.

The upcoming product line will include smart electronics and small appliances designed to enhance pet wellbeing and support Cesar Millan's core philosophy of trust, respect, and love. With over two decades of experience, Millan lends authenticity and insight to the brand's purpose-driven offerings.

TSC Product Lab President Rick Lapine said the line reflects a commitment to affordable, wellness-focused innovations for pets.

Xcel CEO Robert D'Loren emphasized the initiative as part of the company's strategy to create meaningful lifestyle brands in the social shopping space.

Cesar Millan added that the partnership aims to foster stronger human-animal connections through smart, intuitive solutions.

The product range will be available via select retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and live shopping channels.

Wednesday, XELB closed at $1.445, down 8.53%, and rose to $1.48 in after-hours trading, up 2.42% on the NasdaqCM.

