Xbp Global Revenue Up 18 Percent in Q2

Key Points GAAP revenue rose 17.8% to $39.6 million in Q2 2025, driven by growth across both major business segments.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) jumped 173.8% year over year in Q2 2025, while the company still reported a GAAP operating loss.

Following the completed BPA acquisition, pro-forma annual revenue for the combined company is expected to approach $900 million, with $1.1 billion in secured debt eliminated as part of the BPA acquisition completed in July 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Xbp Global (NASDAQ:XBP), a provider of technology-driven payment and document processing solutions, released its quarterly results on August 14, 2025, for Q2 FY2025. The most impactful news was the significant revenue improvement and stronger adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) results, along with the major milestone of closing the BPA acquisition just after quarter-end. Reported GAAP revenue reached $39.6 million in Q2 2025, up 17.8% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 173.8% to $3.3 million. Although there were no analyst estimates for direct comparison, these results indicate continued progress, though the company remained in a GAAP operating loss position. Overall, the quarter marks progress on growth and integration, with significant transformations underway due to the BPA combination.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Continuing Operations ($0.10) ($0.12) n/m Revenue $39.6 million N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $3.3 million $1.2 million 175.0% Gross Margin 29.8% N/A N/A Operating Loss ($1.6 million) ($1.4 million) n/m

About Xbp Global: Business Model and Key Focuses

Xbp Global operates at the intersection of technology and business process outsourcing. Its core business is split into two main segments: Bills & Payments, which focuses on optimizing bill and payment processing and automating accounts payable and receivables, and Technology, which delivers software, cybersecurity, and automation tools. It serves over 2,500 clients, many of them large enterprises, in 20 countries.

Recently, the company has focused on accelerating digital transformation, expanding market reach, and leveraging new technology platforms. Key success factors include integrating advanced solutions like its proprietary Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity. The recent acquisition of BPA is a strategic leap, expected to add scale and operational capabilities.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

In Q2 2025, GAAP revenue grew 17.8% year over year, supported by both segments. Bills & Payments contributed $28.8 million, up 15.9%, underlining its role as the largest revenue driver. The Technology segment delivered $10.9 million in GAAP revenue, gaining 23.2% compared to the prior year, though it registered a sequential decline of 4.5%.

The company's gross margin improved 10.2 percentage points to 29.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased to $3.3 million, representing an 8.3% margin. Operating losses narrowed on an adjusted basis—the company posted $1.7 million in adjusted operating profit after excluding one-time items, compared to a $1.2 million loss last year, but remained in a GAAP operating loss position of $1.6 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (GAAP) climbed to $10.4 million, reflecting higher costs related to acquisition activities and one-time charges.

The quarter also marked a major strategic event. Xbp Global finalized the BPA acquisition immediately following period-end. This merger eliminated $1.1 billion in secured debt and is expected to bring annual revenue close to $900 million. The transaction resulted in the issuance of approximately 81.8 million new shares at $4.98 per share, resulting in a more diversified shareholder base and a broader board, with four new independent directors joining post-merger.

Changes to the capital structure and operations are significant. Cash and equivalents (GAAP) fell to $6.1 million at the end of Q2 2025, down from $12.1 million at year-end 2024, and accounts receivable (GAAP) rose to $33.6 million as of June 30, 2025. XBP does not currently pay a dividend.

Understanding Xbp’s Platform and Industry Position

Xbp’s dual business model is based on integrated digital payment and information management solutions. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing bill and payment processing for businesses of all sizes and industries, and offers automation of accounts payable and receivable processes. The Technology arm offers proprietary platforms such as the XBP platform (cloud-based document processing), Omnidirect (multi-channel communications), and Reaktr.ai (cybersecurity and automation). These solutions are aimed at enterprises seeking secure ways to manage their payment and information flows.

Staying competitive means investing in innovation and managing evolving compliance demands. The company’s multi-country operations, including major European markets, allow it to diversify risk and pursue growth opportunities. Relationships with large, global customers help provide recurring revenue.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not offer specific revenue, margin, or profit guidance for upcoming quarters, and noted the company would provide more detail on combined operations in future releases. There was no forward guidance on adjusted profitability, cash flow, or per-share earnings.

Looking ahead, important areas for investors include execution of the BPA integration, managing working capital (especially receivables and cash balances), realizing cost synergies, and moving toward sustained operating profitability. The effects of the BPA merger on both market reach and operational discipline will be closely watched. XBP does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.