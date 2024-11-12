XBP Europe Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

XBP Europe Holdings ( (XBP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. reported third-quarter 2024 results with a revenue of $35.4 million, showing a slight year-over-year decline but sequential growth. The company’s operating profit surged to $2.5 million, driven by increased gross margins, while adjusted EBITDA rose significantly. Despite a net loss of $2.8 million, the company is optimistic about future improvements due to its technological expansion and cost optimization efforts, as well as opportunities from the UK government’s G-cloud 14 framework.

