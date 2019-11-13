Xbox One X Black Friday 2019 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday tips and announcements about your favorite products. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

Microsoft’s most advanced gaming system, the Xbox One X, joins rivals like the PS4 and Nintendo Switch as one of the hottest tech gifts of the season. Before you shop for one this Black Friday, check out how the deals fare.

Best Black Friday Xbox One X deals, 2019

Shoppers will find Xbox One S and X models for $100 to $150 off at select retailers this holiday shopping season. A doorbuster favorite, quantities will be limited. Here are some deals to look out for:

Costco: $130 off an Xbox One X 1TB bundle with LucidSound gaming headset. Online only, available Nov. 24. Limit two.

$130 off an Xbox One X 1TB bundle with LucidSound gaming headset. Online only, available Nov. 24. Limit two. Kohl’s: Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for $199.99 ($100 off), plus $60 in Kohl’s cash. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. CT (online) or 5:00 p.m. in stores.

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for $199.99 ($100 off), plus $60 in Kohl’s cash. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. CT (online) or 5:00 p.m. in stores. Target: Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle for $349.99 ($150 off), plus $40 Target gift card. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle for $349.99 ($150 off), plus $40 Target gift card. Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 at 5:00 p.m. Best Buy: XBox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $149.99 ($100 off). Doorbuster deal starts Nov. 28 online and in-store. Most stores open at 5:00 p.m., so check with your local Best Buy before you show up to shop.

Best Black Friday Xbox One X deals, 2018

Last year, big-box stores and major electronics retailers unsurprisingly offered the most competitive prices on the Xbox One X. Here are a few highlights:

Walmart sold the Xbox One X 1TB console for $399, $100 less than the regular price. It discounted other Xbox One X bundles by $70.

The Xbox One X 1TB PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundle was on sale for $399.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $529.99), plus shoppers received $120 in Kohl’s Cash with purchase.

GameStop marked the Xbox One X 1TB Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76 bundle down to $429.99, a savings of $70. It also gave away a $50 gift card with purchase.

The more affordable, though less powerful, Xbox One S system was featured in many of the same retailers’ sales.

Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article Xbox One X Black Friday 2019 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

