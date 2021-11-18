US Markets
Xbox chief evaluating relationship with Activision - Bloomberg News

Xbox's chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the Microsoft owned gaming consoles maker's relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Xbox's chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the Microsoft MSFT.O owned gaming consoles maker's relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff.

Spencer told the staff the gaming leadership team was "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at Activision Blizzard Inc, the report noted.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Activision said the company was engaging with its partners.

Activision, known for titles including "Call of Duty" and "Diablo," is embroiled in a slew of sexual misconduct allegations and equal pay violations that has led to launch delays and exit of top executives.

Earlier this week, employees staged a walkout following a report that the company's chief executive officer knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known.

