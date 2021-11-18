US Markets
Xbox chief evaluating relationship with Activision - Bloomberg News

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Gaming console maker Xbox's chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the company's relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff.

Activision, known for its titles including "Call of Duty" and "Diablo," is embroiled in a slew of misconduct allegations from its employees.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

