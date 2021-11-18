Xbox chief evaluating relationship with Activision - Bloomberg News

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gaming console maker Xbox's chief, Phil Spencer, is evaluating the company's relationship with video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an email sent to the staff.

Activision, known for its titles including "Call of Duty" and "Diablo," is embroiled in a slew of misconduct allegations from its employees.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

