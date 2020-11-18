Xbox Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

Xbox released new Series X and Series S consoles Nov. 10. Retailers aren't discounting these devices so close to their release date, but you can still find the hot-ticket consoles for sale if you act fast. Here’s the lowdown on Xbox deals.

What are the best Black Friday Xbox deals in 2020?

So far, we haven’t seen Xbox Ones pop up in sales as much as expected. Retailers are all about the newest Xbox models this year. Here’s where to shop for the consoles:

Best Buy is selling the Xbox Series X 1TB console in limited quantities for $499.99 and the Xbox Series S 512GB all-digital console for $299.99 (online only). The sale begins Nov. 22.

GameStop will have limited stock of the Xbox Series X available in-store only, while supplies last. Limit one. Stores open Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. local time.

Kohl’s has an Xbox One S bundle with a three-month Ultimate Game Pass and extra controller for $399.99, in stores and online through Nov. 21. Plus, shoppers can earn $80 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase through Nov. 19.

Microsoft notes that Xbox Series X and Series S consoles won’t be included in its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But it will have a limited supply during the holiday season, so check the website for updates.

Walmart is offering the Series X for $499, online only starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

What were the best Black Friday Xbox deals in 2019?

Last year’s sales featured Xbox One X and One S models for up to $150 off. Here’s a quick recap:

Costco knocked $130 off an Xbox One X 1TB bundle with LucidSound gaming headset. The deal was available online only, with a limit of two.

Best Buy sold the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $149.99 ($100 off).

Target offered the Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle for $349.99 ($150 off), plus threw in a $40 Target gift card.

How to decide if it’s worth it

Black Friday is undoubtedly an ideal time to find Xbox bargains. But whether a deal is worth it depends on if the price, model, games or extras (like a gift card or controller) appeal to you.

The new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will be hot items this Black Friday. If you spot a deal, consider pouncing on it quickly before retailers run out of stock. Open to other gaming devices? PlayStation and Nintendo Switch deals are worth monitoring throughout the season too.

How to budget for an Xbox

Every budget should include money for fun purchases, like a new Xbox. The popular 50/30/20 budget recommends spending up to 30% of your monthly income in the "wants" category so that you’ll still have enough for necessities, savings and debt repayment. Add up your expenses to find out if an Xbox would exceed the limit. A budget app can help you track and manage your spending.

