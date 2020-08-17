XBiotech Discovers COVID-19 Candidate Therapy; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) said Monday that it has identified True Human antibodies that could potentially be used as a therapy against SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It discovered those antibodies through a collaboration with BioBridge Global.

In Monday pre-market trading, XBIT was trading at $20.32 up $3.12 or 18.14 percent.

Under the collaboration, BioBridge Global used XBiotech's proprietary COVID-19 screening technology to identify blood donors who had been infected by the novel coronavirus, as part of a program to provide convalescent plasma to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 infections.

BioBridge Global provided XBiotech with blood samples from patients who had been infected with COVID-19. For its antibody discovery process, XBiotech selected blood samples from patients who had recovered rapidly from the virus without serious illness—factors that indicated these donors had antibodies that were highly effective at protecting them against the virus.

