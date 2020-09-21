XBiotech Developing Combination Antibody Therapy For Influenza-COVID-19 Co-Infections

(RTTNews) - XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) said the company is developing a new therapy, FLUVID, for treating illness caused by combined infections with influenza and COVID-19. This therapy will combine XBiotech's influenza True Human antibodies together with its recently discovered COVID-19 antibodies into one treatment.

John Simard, XBiotech CEO, said: "We believe a combination antibody therapy is the best way to prepare for flu season or a larger influenza pandemic outbreak that may occur in combination with COVID-19. We now have candidate therapeutics to treat real-world infections which will involve multiple pathogens and co-infections."

