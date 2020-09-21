Markets
XBIT

XBiotech Developing Combination Antibody Therapy For Influenza-COVID-19 Co-Infections

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) said the company is developing a new therapy, FLUVID, for treating illness caused by combined infections with influenza and COVID-19. This therapy will combine XBiotech's influenza True Human antibodies together with its recently discovered COVID-19 antibodies into one treatment.

John Simard, XBiotech CEO, said: "We believe a combination antibody therapy is the best way to prepare for flu season or a larger influenza pandemic outbreak that may occur in combination with COVID-19. We now have candidate therapeutics to treat real-world infections which will involve multiple pathogens and co-infections."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XBIT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular