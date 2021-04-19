Markets
XBiotech: FDA Grants Permission To Begin Trials With XB2001 Therapy In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - XBiotech (XBIT) said the FDA has granted permission to commence clinical trials with its drug candidate for treating patients with pancreatic cancer. The phase I/II study will evaluate the company's new drug candidate when added to the ONIVYDE/5-FU combination therapy.

XBiotech's new drug XB2001 is a naturally occurring antibody. It specifically targets a process potentially involved in the growth and spread of malignant tumors; and the drug also blocks inflammation associated with tissue injury, which may reduce toxicity associated with the chemotherapy.

