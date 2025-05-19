Xavier Chardon Takes the Helm as CEO of Citroën Effective June 2025

Xavier Chardon appointed CEO of Citroën, effective June 2, 2025, to advance brand transformation and growth.

Xavier Chardon has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, effective June 2, 2025. He will report to Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO of Stellantis. With nearly 20 years of experience within the Citroën brand, Chardon is expected to build on the recent successes of the company and drive its transformation in a changing automotive environment. Imparato expressed gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Thierry Koskas, for his leadership, particularly for the recent lineup renewal including the new C5 Aircross. Chardon’s extensive background and knowledge of the brand are anticipated to be valuable assets as he leads Citroën forward.

Xavier Chardon brings nearly 20 years of experience with Citroën, indicating strong brand knowledge and continuity in leadership.

The appointment is positioned to build on Citroën's recent successes and further accelerate its transformation in the automotive industry.

Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed confidence in Chardon's ability to strengthen Citroën's market position, highlighting the positive outlook from Stellantis' leadership.

The transition in leadership comes after successful brand initiatives, showcasing stability and a forward-looking strategy for Citroën.

Transition of leadership may signal instability or concerns within the company, as Thierry Koskas's departure after a two-year tenure might raise questions about strategic direction.



Xavier Chardon’s appointment comes at a critical time of transformation for Citroën, indicating that the brand may still be facing challenges that require urgent attention.



The press release does not provide specific goals or strategic plans under Chardon's leadership, which could create uncertainty about the future direction of the brand.

Who is the new CEO of Citroën?

Xavier Chardon has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, effective June 2, 2025.

What is Xavier Chardon's experience with Citroën?

Xavier Chardon has dedicated almost 20 years of his career to the Citroën brand.

What will be Chardon's mission at Citroën?

He aims to build on recent successes and accelerate the brand's transformation in the automotive industry.

Who did Xavier Chardon succeed as CEO of Citroën?

He succeeded Thierry Koskas, who led the Citroën brand for the past two years.

What did Jean-Philippe Imparato say about Chardon's appointment?

Imparato praised Chardon’s diverse career and automotive expertise as valuable assets for Citroën's future.

Xavier Chardon Appointed CEO of Citroën







AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2025 – Xavier Chardon is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, effective June 2, 2025, reporting to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis’ Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe.





Xavier Chardon will continue the momentum initiated by the brand in recent months. With a strong international background and in-depth knowledge of the Citroën brand, to which he dedicated almost 20 years of his career, Xavier Chardon’s mission will be to build on Citroën’s recent successes and accelerate the brand’s transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape.





Jean-Philippe Imparato stated: “I would like to thank Thierry Koskas for leading Citroën brand over the last two years and for achieving its line up renewal, most recently with the presentation of the new C5 Aircross.”





“We are very pleased to welcome Xavier Chardon to the head of Citroën. His rich and diverse career, his expertise in the automotive sector and his knowledge of the brand will be valuable assets in leading Citroën towards new horizons and strengthening its unique position in the market”, concluded Imparato.





