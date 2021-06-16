Xavier Caitucoli, Erik Maris and Eiffel to list SPAC dedicated to energy

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - French entrepreneurs Xavier Caitucoli and Erik Maris, and asset management group Eiffel Essentiel SLP, said they planned to list in the coming days on the Paris stock market a European 'SPAC' acquisition vehicle focused on the energy transition sector.

"The objective is to build a new major player, diversified and integrated on the value chain, which will be able to meet the challenges and changes of the energy sector over the next three decades," they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.