XAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.37, changing hands as high as $123.03 per share. SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XAR's low point in its 52 week range is $104.57 per share, with $136.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.