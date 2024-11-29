Xantippe Resources Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Xantippe Resources Limited (AU:XTC) has released an update.

Xantippe Resources Limited announced that all resolutions were approved at its recent Annual General Meeting. The meeting saw significant participation, with 18.64% of the company’s securities voted. This outcome marks a positive endorsement of the company’s current management and strategic direction.

