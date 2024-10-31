News & Insights

Xantippe Resources Finds Gold and Lithium Anomalies

October 31, 2024 — 05:21 am EDT

Xantippe Resources Limited (AU:XTC) has released an update.

Xantippe Resources Limited has reported promising results from its auger drilling program at the Southern Cross Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing significant gold and lithium anomalies. The drilling identified multiple gold trends with assays reaching up to 969.5ppb Au, alongside notable lithium concentrations over greenstone terrane, suggesting potential for valuable mineral deposits. These findings highlight strong follow-up targets for further exploration and testing, sparking interest among investors in the financial markets.

