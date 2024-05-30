Xander Resources Initiates Private Placement

Xander Resources (TSE:XND) has released an update.

Xander Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $500,000 by offering up to 10 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, where the warrant allows purchasing an additional share at $0.07 within two years. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for general working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.