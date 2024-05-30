News & Insights

Xander Resources Initiates Private Placement

May 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Xander Resources (TSE:XND) has released an update.

Xander Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $500,000 by offering up to 10 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, where the warrant allows purchasing an additional share at $0.07 within two years. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for general working capital.

