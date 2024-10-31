News & Insights

Xander Resources Announces Share Consolidation Plans

October 31, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Xander Resources (TSE:XND) has released an update.

Xander Resources is set to consolidate its common shares on a 1-for-10 basis starting November 8, 2024, pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is adjusting its share structure, impacting its restricted share units under its omnibus plan. Xander continues its focus on mineral exploration in Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

