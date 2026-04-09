Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares FullYear Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (XNDU) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$70.67 million. This compares with -$45.97 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 190.6% to $4.62 million from $1.59 million last year.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$70.67 Mln. vs. -$45.97 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $4.62 Mln vs. $1.59 Mln last year.

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