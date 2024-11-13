News & Insights

Stocks

Xanadu Mines Secures $7.5 Million in Expanded Placement

November 13, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has expanded its share placement to raise a total of $7.5 million, welcoming significant investment from Zijin Mining Group and a new Australian investor. The funds will be directed towards various projects, including the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Sant Tolgoi Nickel-Copper Project. The move indicates strong shareholder confidence and positions Xanadu for strategic growth.

For further insights into AU:XAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XANAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.