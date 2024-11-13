Xanadu Mines Secures $7.5 Million in Expanded Placement

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has expanded its share placement to raise a total of $7.5 million, welcoming significant investment from Zijin Mining Group and a new Australian investor. The funds will be directed towards various projects, including the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Sant Tolgoi Nickel-Copper Project. The move indicates strong shareholder confidence and positions Xanadu for strategic growth.

For further insights into AU:XAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.