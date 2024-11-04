News & Insights

Xanadu Mines Secures $5.5 Million for Mongolian Projects

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $5.5 million through a placement of shares, attracting significant interest from both domestic and international institutional investors. The funds will bolster Xanadu’s exploration and development projects, including the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Sant Tolgoi Nickel-Copper Project in Mongolia. The company is also in discussions with Zijin Mining to maintain its 19.4% shareholding, pending necessary approvals.

