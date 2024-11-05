Xanadu Mines Secures $5.5 Million for Expansion

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $5.5 million through a placement of shares, which was well-received by both domestic and international investors. The funds will support Xanadu’s various mining projects, including the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Sant Tolgoi Nickel-Copper Project. The placement may expand to include strategic partners, with Zijin Mining given the opportunity to maintain its shareholding.

