Xanadu Mines Reports Growth and Discoveries

May 22, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd, in partnership with Zijin Mining Group, has achieved significant advancements in their Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with increased copper and gold content. The company’s successful year was marked by strategic investments, substantial exploration progress, and a commitment to sustainability, as they look forward to continuing their three-horizon strategy for shareholder value in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

