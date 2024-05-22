Xanadu Mines Reports Growth and Discoveries

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd, in partnership with Zijin Mining Group, has achieved significant advancements in their Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with increased copper and gold content. The company’s successful year was marked by strategic investments, substantial exploration progress, and a commitment to sustainability, as they look forward to continuing their three-horizon strategy for shareholder value in 2024.

