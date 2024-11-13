News & Insights

Xanadu Mines Ltd to Issue New Shares in 2025

November 13, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 26,515,543 fully paid ordinary shares, with the issuance date slated for January 6, 2025. This move aims to raise capital through a placement or similar type of issue, potentially attracting investor interest in the mining sector. Investors will be keen to see how this impacts the company’s market performance.

