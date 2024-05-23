Xanadu Mines Ltd AGM Concludes with Success

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd, a copper-gold exploration company operating in Mongolia, has released the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were successfully passed. The company, listed on both ASX and TSX, provides investors with exposure to large-scale copper-gold discoveries through its flagship Kharmagtai project and other exploration endeavors. Xanadu’s success at the AGM reinforces its stable governance and strategic direction.

