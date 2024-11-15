News & Insights

Stocks

Xanadu Mines Issues 10 Million New Shares

November 15, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has announced the issuance of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on November 15, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios with mining sector stocks. The newly issued shares are part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:XAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XANAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.