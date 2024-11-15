Xanadu Mines Issues 10 Million New Shares

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has announced the issuance of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on November 15, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios with mining sector stocks. The newly issued shares are part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:XAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.