Xanadu Mines Initiates Trading Halt Amid Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until either the release of a formal announcement or the start of trading on November 5, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming developments as Xanadu Mines positions itself for potential growth.

