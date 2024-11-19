News & Insights

Xanadu Mines Identifies Promising Copper Targets in Mongolia

November 19, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd has announced promising copper assay results from its Sant Tolgoi Project in Western Mongolia, revealing four high-priority drill targets. The exploration program, which includes geological mapping and geophysics, aims to identify drill targets within the Sant Tolgoi Intrusive Complex. Follow-up drilling is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2025, potentially uncovering a new magmatic copper district.

