Xanadu Mines Identifies Promising Copper Targets in Mongolia

Xanadu Mines Ltd has announced promising copper assay results from its Sant Tolgoi Project in Western Mongolia, revealing four high-priority drill targets. The exploration program, which includes geological mapping and geophysics, aims to identify drill targets within the Sant Tolgoi Intrusive Complex. Follow-up drilling is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2025, potentially uncovering a new magmatic copper district.

