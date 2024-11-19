Xanadu Mines to Hold Key Investor Meeting

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd announces an Extraordinary General Meeting set for December 20, 2024, offering investors a chance to engage with the company’s strategic plans, particularly its significant copper-gold exploration projects in Mongolia. The meeting will provide insights into Xanadu’s joint venture with Zijin Mining Group and its flagship Kharmagtai project. This presents an exciting opportunity for stakeholders interested in the potential growth of the mining sector.

