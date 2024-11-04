News & Insights

Xanadu Mines Announces Major Share Issuance Plan

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xanadu Mines Ltd (AU:XAM) has released an update.

Xanadu Mines Ltd announced a proposed issuance of 100,000,004 fully paid ordinary shares, set for November 7, 2024. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position. Investors in the stock market will be keenly watching how this impacts Xanadu’s stock performance on the ASX.

