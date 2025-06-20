$XAIR stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XAIR stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,877,388 of trading volume.

$XAIR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XAIR:

$XAIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CAREY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $250,050 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293

$XAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $XAIR stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

