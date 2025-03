XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.077 per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate Trust declares a monthly distribution of $0.077 per share, payable April 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has declared a regular monthly distribution of $0.077 per share on its common shares, which will be paid on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. This distribution amount remains unchanged from the previous month. The Trust aims to maintain stable monthly distributions but notes that these can be sourced from various elements, including net investment income and capital gains. Tax implications of the distributions will be communicated to shareholders through Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Future distributions will depend on several factors, including compliance with financial covenants and overall financial performance, with no guarantee of consistency. The Trust, managed by XA Investments, primarily invests in floating rate credit instruments and is focused on generating income across different stages of the credit cycle.

Potential Positives

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has declared a monthly distribution of $0.077 per share, indicating a consistent return for shareholders.

The decision to maintain the distribution amount from the previous month suggests stability in the Trust's financial performance.

This distribution will be payable to shareholders, providing them with immediate returns, which can enhance shareholder confidence in the Trust.

The Trust’s commitment to investing in floating rate credit instruments and structured credit positions it to potentially generate attractive total returns, emphasizing income generation.

Potential Negatives

The absence of an increase in the monthly distribution amount may indicate stagnation or lack of growth in the Trust's income-generating capabilities, which could concern current and potential investors.

The potential for distributions to include a return of capital raises red flags regarding the sustainability of the Trust's income, as it suggests that the Trust may not be generating sufficient earnings to cover its distributions.

The press release highlights the uncertainty surrounding future distributions, indicating that there is no guarantee on the amount or timing of future payments, which may deter investment interest.

FAQ

What is the monthly distribution amount for XAI Octagon Trust?

The Trust has declared a regular monthly distribution of $0.077 per share on its common shares.

When will the distribution be paid to shareholders?

The distribution will be payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

What factors influence future distributions from the Trust?

Future distributions depend on the Trust's financial performance, compliance with covenants, and net investment income.

Are distributions from the Trust guaranteed?

No, there is no guarantee that future distributions will match the declared amounts or timing.

How can shareholders find more information about distributions?

Shareholders can visit www.xainvestments.com for further information regarding the Trust's distributions and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XFLT Insider Trading Activity

$XFLT insiders have traded $XFLT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN YOGI SPENCE (Vice President) has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $44,989 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $XFLT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (the “Trust”) has declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.077 per share on the Trust’s common shares (NYSE: XFLT), payable on April 1, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025, as noted below. The amount of the distribution represents no change from the previous month's distribution amount of $0.077 per common share.





The following dates apply to the declaration:

























Ex-Dividend Date









March 17, 2025





















Record Date









March 17, 2025





















Payable Date









April 1, 2025





















Amount









$0.077 per common share





















Change from Previous Month









No change

























Common share distributions may be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends), capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Trust’s common shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2025 calendar year. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Trust is net income or profit. For further information regarding the Trust’s distributions, please visit



www.xainvestments.com



.





The Trust’s net investment income and capital gain can vary significantly over time; however, the Trust seeks to maintain more stable common share monthly distributions over time. The Trust’s investments in CLOs are subject to complex tax rules and the calculation of taxable income attributed to an investment in CLO subordinated notes can be dramatically different from the calculation of income for financial reporting purposes under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), and, as a result, there may be significant differences between the Trust’s GAAP income and its taxable income. The Trust’s final taxable income for the current fiscal year will not be known until the Trust’s tax returns are filed.





As a registered investment company, the Trust is subject to a 4% excise tax that is imposed if the Trust does not distribute to common shareholders by the end of any calendar year at least the sum of (i) 98% of its ordinary income (not taking into account any capital gain or loss) for the calendar year and (ii) 98.2% of its capital gain in excess of its capital loss (adjusted for certain ordinary losses) for a one-year period generally ending on October 31 of the calendar year (unless an election is made to use the Trust’s fiscal year). In certain circumstances, the Trust may elect to retain income or capital gain to the extent that the Board of Trustees, in consultation with Trust management, determines it to be in the interest of shareholders to do so.





The common share distributions paid by the Trust for any particular period may be more than the amount of net investment income from that period. As a result, all or a portion of a distribution may be a return of capital, which is in effect a partial return of the amount a common shareholder invested in the Trust, up to the amount of the common shareholder’s tax basis in their common shares, which would reduce such tax basis. Although a return of capital may not be taxable, it will generally increase the common shareholder’s potential gain, or reduce the common shareholder’s potential loss, on any subsequent sale or other disposition of common shares.





The distribution shall be paid on the Payment Date unless the payment of such distribution is deferred by the Board of Trustees upon a determination that such deferral is required in order to comply with applicable law to ensure that the Trust remains solvent and able to pay its debts as they become due and continue as a going concern, or to comply with the applicable terms or financial covenants of the Trust’s senior securities.





Future common share distributions will be made if and when declared by the Trust’s Board of Trustees, based on a consideration of number of factors, including the Trust’s continued compliance with terms and financial covenants of its senior securities, the Trust’s net investment income, financial performance and available cash. There can be no assurance that the amount or timing of common share distributions in the future will be equal or similar to that described herein or that the Board of Trustees will not decide to suspend or discontinue the payment of common share distributions in the future.





The investment objective of the Trust is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of opportunities primarily within the private credit markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.





The Trust’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLT,” and the Trust’s 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLTPRA”.







About XA Investments







XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN) both trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The interval closed-end fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX), is newly launched and has been made widely available to investors.





In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management.





XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit



www.xainvestments.com



.







About XMS Capital Partners







XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit



www.xmscapital.com



.







About Octagon Credit Investors







Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”) serves as the Trust’s investment sub-adviser. Octagon is a 30+ year old, $32.4B below-investment grade corporate credit investment adviser focused on leveraged loan, high yield bond and structured credit (CLO debt and equity) investments. Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, Octagon’s investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities across below-investment grade asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagon’s investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely upon dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Over its history, the firm has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its effort to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit



www.octagoncredit.com



.





XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.





Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Trust carefully before investing. For more information on the Trust, please visit the Trust’s webpage at



www.xainvestments.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

































NOT FDIC INSURED









NO BANK GUARANTEE









MAY LOSE VALUE

































Paralel Distributors, LLC – Distributor







Media Contact:







Kimberly Flynn, President





XA Investments LLC





Phone: 888-903-3358





Email:



KFlynn@XAInvestments.com









www.xainvestments.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.