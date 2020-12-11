XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.64, the dividend yield is 11.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XFLT was $7.64, representing a -10.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.58 and a 108.17% increase over the 52 week low of $3.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XFLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.