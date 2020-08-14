Dividends
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that XFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.06, the dividend yield is 11.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XFLT was $6.06, representing a -35.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.35 and a 65.12% increase over the 52 week low of $3.67.

