XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that XFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.18, the dividend yield is 9.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XFLT was $9.18, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 112.99% increase over the 52 week low of $4.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XFLT Dividend History page.

