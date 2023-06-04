XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($1.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.40%, the lowest has been 8.55%, and the highest has been 20.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFLT is 0.11%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 2,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Claybrook Capital holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 94,614.53% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 2.51% over the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity. The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.