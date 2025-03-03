XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund Announces Change to Monthly Distributions and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share

XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund declares $0.18 per share distribution and shifts to monthly payments starting May 2025.

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (the “Fund” or “MCN”) has declared its regular quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share on the Fund’s common shares, payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025, as noted below. The amount of the distribution represents no change from the previous quarter’s distribution amount of $0.18 per common share.





In addition, the Fund announced that it will change its distribution frequency from quarterly to monthly. The first monthly declaration will be made on April 1, 2025, and the first monthly distribution will be made on May 1, 2025. Kimberly Flynn, President of XA Investments, said, “MCN has a long history of making consistent periodic payments to shareholders. We believe the change to monthly distributions will enable investors to better manage their cashflow needs.”





The following dates apply to the declaration:

























Ex-Dividend Date









March 17, 2025





















Record Date









March 17, 2025





















Payable Date









April 1, 2025





















Amount









$0.18 per common share





















Change from Previous Quarter









No change

























Common share distributions may be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends), capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Fund’s common shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2025 calendar year. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net income or profit. For further information regarding the Fund’s distributions, please visit



www.xainvestments.com



.





* * *





The Fund’s net investment income and capital gain can vary significantly over time; however, the Fund seeks to maintain more stable common share quarterly distributions over time. The Fund’s final taxable income for the current fiscal year will not be known until the Fund’s tax returns are filed.





As a registered investment company, the Fund is subject to a 4% excise tax that is imposed if the Fund does not distribute to common shareholders by the end of any calendar year at least the sum of (i) 98% of its ordinary income (not taking into account any capital gain or loss) for the calendar year and (ii) 98.2% of its capital gain in excess of its capital loss (adjusted for certain ordinary losses) for a one-year period generally ending on December 31 of the calendar year (unless an election is made to use the Fund’s fiscal year). In certain circumstances, the Fund may elect to retain income or capital gain to the extent that the Board of Trustees, in consultation with Fund management, determines it to be in the interest of shareholders to do so.





The common share distributions paid by the Fund for any particular period may be more than the amount of net investment income from that period. As a result, all or a portion of a distribution may be a return of capital, which is in effect a partial return of the amount a common shareholder invested in the Fund, up to the amount of the common shareholder’s tax basis in their common shares, which would reduce such tax basis. Although a return of capital may not be taxable, it will generally increase the common shareholder’s potential gain, or reduce the common shareholder’s potential loss, on any subsequent sale or other disposition of common shares.





Future common share distributions will be made if and when declared by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, based on a consideration of number of factors, including the Fund’s net investment income, financial performance and available cash. There can be no assurance that the amount or timing of common share distributions in the future will be equal or similar to that described herein or that the Board of Trustees will not decide to suspend or discontinue the payment of common share distributions in the future.





* * *





The Fund’s objective is to achieve a high level of current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund intends to pursue its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and utilizing an option strategy, primarily by writing (selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of the common stocks in the portfolio in order to generate current income and gains from option writing premiums and, to a lesser extent, from dividends. Market action can impact dividend issuance as the Fund’s total assets affect the Fund’s future dividend prospects. The Fund provides additional information on its website at



www.xainvestments.com



.







About XA Investments







XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN) both trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The interval closed-end fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX), is newly launched and has been made widely available to investors.





In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management.





XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit



www.xainvestments.com



.







About XMS Capital Partners







XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit



www.xmscapital.com



.







About Madison Investments







Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $28 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and is recognized as one of the nation’s top investment firms. Madison offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance and credit union investment management strategies. For more information, please visit



www.madisoninvestments.com



.





Madison and/or Madison Investments is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC, and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. Madison is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority



www.finra.org



.





* * *





XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.





Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For more information on the Fund, please visit the Fund’s webpage at



www.xainvestments.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

































NOT FDIC INSURED









NO BANK GUARANTEE









MAY LOSE VALUE









* * *







Media Contact:







Kimberly Flynn, President





XA Investments LLC





Phone: 888-903-3358





Email:



KFlynn@XAInvestments.com









www.xainvestments.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.