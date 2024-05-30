Xaar plc Welcomes New Board Member

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Inken Braunschmidt as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 June 2024, with subsequent roles in the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. She will become the Chair of the Remuneration Committee following Alison Littley’s confirmed departure on 30 June 2024, while Richard Amos will take over as Senior Independent Director. Dr. Braunschmidt brings a wealth of experience in electronic engineering and digital innovation from her previous roles, including a non-executive directorship at James Fisher and Sons plc.

