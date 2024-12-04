News & Insights

Xaar plc Secures AGM Resolution Despite Opposition

December 04, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc, a leader in inkjet printing technology, reported that all resolutions were passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, although Resolution 12 regarding the power to allot securities faced some opposition. Despite this, the Board supports the resolution, believing it aligns with the company’s strategic goals and institutional guidelines. The dissenting votes largely stemmed from a single shareholder, whose feedback has been acknowledged by Xaar.

