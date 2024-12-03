News & Insights

Xaar plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 03, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc has announced that its total issued share capital comprises 79,479,189 ordinary shares, each valuing at 10 pence, as of November 30, 2024. With no shares held in treasury, this figure represents the total voting rights available to shareholders. Investors can use this figure to assess any changes in their ownership stakes under the FCA’s rules.

