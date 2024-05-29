News & Insights

Xaar Plc Announces Major Shareholding Change

May 29, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

In a recent major holdings notification, Richard Griffiths has crossed a significant threshold, now holding 3.03% of the voting rights in Xaar Plc as of May 28, 2024. The update, which was filed on May 29th, indicates no financial instruments are involved in this change of ownership. This shift in voting rights may interest shareholders and potential investors as it could influence the company’s strategic decisions.

