Xaar plc AGM: Resolutions Passed, Shareholder Dialogue Initiated

May 29, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc, a leader in inkjet printing technology, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with most achieving near-unanimous support. However, resolution 12 faced notable opposition with 21.96% votes against, prompting the company to engage with shareholders to address their concerns. The company confirms that the results and full text of resolutions are available in the Annual Report 2023 for public inspection.

