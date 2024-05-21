Xaar CEO Exercises Sharesave Plan Options

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc has announced that on May 20, 2024, their CEO John Mills exercised options over ordinary shares at £1.02 each, retaining 5,294 shares under the company’s 2017 Sharesave Plan. The transaction, which took place outside a trading venue, was disclosed in compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulation.

