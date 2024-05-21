News & Insights

Stocks

Xaar CEO Exercises Sharesave Plan Options

May 21, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xaar plc (GB:XAR) has released an update.

Xaar plc has announced that on May 20, 2024, their CEO John Mills exercised options over ordinary shares at £1.02 each, retaining 5,294 shares under the company’s 2017 Sharesave Plan. The transaction, which took place outside a trading venue, was disclosed in compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:XAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.