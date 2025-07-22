XA Investments LLC Reports Record Growth in Non-Listed Closed-End Fund Market for Q2 2025

XA Investments reports strong growth in non-listed closed-end funds, highlighting increased market accessibility and a surge in new fund launches.

Quiver AI Summary

XA Investments LLC announced in its Non-Listed Closed-End Funds Market Update for Q2 2025 that the market is experiencing significant growth, with 50 funds exceeding $1 billion in assets under management and a notable increase in fund launches. As of June 30, 2025, the market includes 288 interval and tender offer funds, totaling $196 billion in net assets. The report notes a trend towards improved investor accessibility due to the removal of accredited investor restrictions in many funds. XAI highlighted the rise of Specialty Structures, which are semi-liquid private funds for accredited investors, and reported growing interest in funds without suitability restrictions. Additionally, the firm observed an increase in net flows, with a majority directed towards funds with daily NAV and no restrictions. The market continues to expand, with 46 new SEC filings this year, signaling ongoing opportunities for growth in the non-listed CEF sector.

Potential Positives

XA Investments LLC reported a significant growth in the non-listed closed-end fund market, with a 17% increase as 50 funds surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

The increase in the number of new fund launches, with 23 new funds entering the market in Q2 2025, reflects a positive trend and expanding opportunities within the investment space.

The report indicates a positive trajectory for market expansion, including a decrease in SEC registration backlog, which may boost future fund launches and industry participation.

The removal of accredited investor suitability restrictions is likely to increase investor accessibility to alternative investment strategies, potentially enhancing XAI's client base and market growth.

Potential Negatives

Increased competition as the market sees a surge in new fund launches, which could dilute XAI's market share and pressure profitability.

The decreasing market share of the top 20 funds suggests a potential loss of dominance and influence within the market.

Reliance on a growing number of funds with fewer suitability restrictions could expose investors to higher risks, leading to potential regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage if issues arise.

FAQ

What is the market growth for non-listed closed-end funds (CEFs)?

The non-listed CEF market has seen 17% growth, with 50 funds surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

How many new funds launched in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, 23 new funds entered the market, increasing from 10 launched in the same quarter the previous year.

What are Specialty Structures in the fund market?

Specialty Structures are evergreen, semi-liquid private funds for accredited investors, exempt from the Investment Company Act of 1940.

What changes have occurred regarding investor suitability restrictions?

Many interval and tender offer funds have removed accredited investor requirements, expanding accessibility for all investors.

How much industry growth is expected in the upcoming year?

Significant growth is anticipated, with 46 new SEC filings in 2025, a 70% increase compared to last year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XFLT Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $XFLT Data Alerts

$XFLT insiders have traded $XFLT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN YOGI SPENCE (Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $31,989 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $XFLT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XA Investments LLC (“XAI”), an alternative investment management and consulting firm, announced today that its





Non-Listed Closed-End Funds Second Quarter 2025 Market Update





shows accelerated growth in the market, a surge in fund launches, and a shift toward greater investor accessibility.





“The non-listed CEF market continues to show record growth with 17% or 50 funds in the market reaching over $1 billion in assets under management and seven of those funds hitting the $1 billion milestone this quarter” stated Kimberly Flynn, the president of XAI. “As more assets continue to flow into the interval / tender offer fund market, we believe the market's trajectory will remain positive, with significant opportunities for expansion throughout the rest of the year,” she added.





The market update is a comprehensive research report detailing current market trends and industry highlights. The non-listed closed-end fund (CEF) market includes all interval and tender offer funds. The report highlights the removal of accredited investor suitability restrictions, divergence of positioning in the market, dominance of interval funds with a daily NAV and no suitability restrictions, increased performance coverage, and coverage of Specialty Structures.





The non-listed CEF market reached a new peak with 288 interval and tender offer funds with a total of $196 billion in net assets and $227 billion in total managed assets, inclusive of leverage, as of June 30, 2025. The market includes 144 interval funds which comprise 59% of the total managed assets at $132.8 billion and 144 tender offer funds which comprise the other 41% with $93.9 billion in total managed assets.





This is a significant change from previous quarters, as the number of interval funds has caught up to the total number of tender funds. In Q2 2025, 23 new funds entered the market, representing an increase of 13 funds compared to the 10 funds launched in Q2 2024. Market-wide net assets increased $15 billion in Q2 2025 from the prior quarter.





In total, there are 150 unique fund sponsors in the interval and tender offer fund space, with 54 fund sponsors that have two or more interval and/or tender offer funds currently in the market. Additionally, there are 22 funds currently in the Securities and Exchange Commission registration process from fund sponsors looking to launch another fund.





Displaying the growth of new funds in the market, the market share of the top 20 funds continues to decrease, falling to 59% in Q2 2025 from 60% in Q1 2025 and 65% in Q4 2024. Among the new funds launched in Q2 2025, there were nine new interval fund sponsors, including Corient, Coatue, and Select Equity Group.





XAI also noted the emergence of Specialty Structures within the market. These funds are continuously offered, evergreen, semi-liquid private funds designed for accredited investors and qualified purchasers. They are exempt from the Investment Company Act of 1940 but still governed by federal securities laws. These evergreen funds provide access to alternative strategies while offering limited liquidity and reduced reporting obligations for the manager compared to registered funds.





The current landscape of 13 Specialty Structures funds is dominated by large private equity firms including Blackstone, KKR, and Apollo. While Specialty Structures and interval / tender offer funds have some similarities, the fund structures differ in how they handle liquidity, investor eligibility, reporting obligations, and tax treatment.





“Understanding Specialty Structures helps managers better align product design with strategy and audience, which is increasingly critical in a growing and competitive market” Flynn said.





In this quarterly report, XAI covers the Q1 2025 net flows which are lagged by reporting cycles. In Q1 2025 funds had positive net flows, totaling over $13 billion, with 67% of funds reporting positive net flows. The majority of net flows in Q1 2025 went into daily NAV funds without suitability restrictions, attracting 58% of marketwide net flows.





Two-thirds or 67% of net flows went into funds with no suitability restrictions, while 12% went into funds limited to accredited investors, and 21% went into funds limited to qualified clients. In aggregate, the top 20 largest interval/tender offer funds accounted for 50% of total net flows including many of the market leaders such as the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund), LLC, and ACAP Strategic Fund.





“The non-listed CEF market continues to grow with a total of 51 funds in the SEC registration process at the end of the first quarter,” Flynn noted. “While the SEC backlog decreased by seven funds from the end of Q1 2025 to the end of Q2 2025, we believe there will still be significant growth in the market this year. So far in 2025, there have been 46 new SEC filings, compared to 27 new filings from this point in 2024, representing a 70% increase in registrations” she added.





Newly launched non-listed CEFs spent around six months in the SEC registration process, with the fund’s asset class continuing to be the main driver of time spent in the SEC review process. Tax-Free Bond funds were the quickest to launch, at 150 days on average spent in registration.





At 53%, the majority of interval and tender offer funds do not have any suitability restrictions for investors imposed at the fund level — 27% of funds are available to accredited investors and 20% are only available to qualified clients. The amount of funds offered with no suitability restrictions is also predicted to increase with recent changes in a SEC Staff position. Following this change in position, many interval and tender offer funds have filed prospectus supplements removing accredited investor requirements.





According to Flynn, “We expect more funds to reduce their suitability requirements in the near future and for many new funds to forgo accredited investor requirements.” Alternative funds without suitability restrictions also prove to be more accessible and have gathered more assets at $130.5 billion in managed assets or 57% of market-wide assets.





For more information on the interval fund market and to read our full quarterly report on non-listed CEFs, please visit the CEF Market research page linked



here



and click ‘Subscribe’ for access to XA Investments’ online research portal and pricing information. In addition, please contact



info@xainvestments.com



or 888-903-3358 with questions.







About XA Investments







XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund, respectively the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust, the XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund, and the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including product development and market research, marketing and fund management. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. For more information, please visit



www.xainvestments.com



.







Note: Net flows are reported in Form NPORT-P (“NPORTs”), which are filed quarterly with the SEC. NPORT filings are typically lagged 60 days from the end of the reporting period. The net flows data in this report is as of 3/31/2025 and represents the latest publicly available data.









Sources: XA Investments; CEFData.com; SEC Filings.









Notes: All information as of 6/30/2025 unless otherwise noted. Total managed assets is inclusive of leverage. The non-listed CEF market is subject to lags in reporting and limited data availability. Data such as asset levels, net flows, and performance are delayed up to 90 days after quarter-end and are not available for all funds. All data in the report is the most current available. Please contact our team if you have any questions about the non-listed CEF marketplace.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.