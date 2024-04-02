X5 Retail: Court Accepts Claim Of Ministry Of Industry And Trade Of Russian Federation

News & Insights

April 02, 2024

(RTTNews) - X5 Retail Group N.V. (FIVE.L) announced that the claim of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on the suspension of X5 Retail Group N.V.'s corporate rights in X5 Corporate Centre LLC, was accepted by the Arbitrazh Court of the Moscow Region. The court hearing is scheduled for April 23.

As of 31 December 2023, X5 had 24,472 company-operated stores. It has the leading market position in both Moscow and St Petersburg and a significant presence in the European part of Russia.

