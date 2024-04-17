X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Price Target Increased by 8.75% to 3.62

The average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:XFOR) has been revised to 3.62 / share. This is an increase of 8.75% from the prior estimate of 3.33 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.03%, a decrease of 48.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.48% to 99,129K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 16,916K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,961K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 30.12% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 14,987K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,134K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,284K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,276K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

