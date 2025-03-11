X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

X4 Pharmaceuticals will announce Q4 2024 financial results and corporate updates on March 25, 2025.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 25, 2025, during a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by phone or through a live webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a replay available afterward. X4 focuses on developing therapies for rare immune diseases and has made progress with its CXCR4 antagonist, mavorixafor, marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI®. The company is also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 Pharmaceuticals is based in Boston. For more details, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor and media representatives.

X4 Pharmaceuticals is set to report its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for direct communication between the company and its stakeholders.

The development and commercialization of mavorixafor as XOLREMDI® in the U.S. showcases the company's commitment to innovative therapies for rare diseases of the immune system.

X4 is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for mavorixafor, highlighting its proactive approach to expanding treatment options for patients with chronic neutropenic disorders.

When will X4 Pharmaceuticals report its financial results?

X4 Pharmaceuticals will report its financial results on March 25, 2025.

How can I participate in the X4 Pharmaceuticals conference call?

Dial 1-800-267-6316 in the U.S. or 1-203-518-9783 internationally with conference ID: X4PHARMA.

Where can I find the live webcast of X4 Pharmaceuticals' financial results?

The live webcast will be available on X4 Pharmaceuticals' investor relations page at www.x4pharma.com.

What is mavorixafor used for?

Mavorixafor is an orally available CXCR4 antagonist currently marketed for certain conditions in the U.S. as XOLREMDI®.

Is X4 Pharmaceuticals conducting any clinical trials?

Yes, X4 is conducting the global Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) for chronic neutropenic disorders.

$XFOR Insider Trading Activity

$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 379,703 shares for an estimated $196,750 .

. ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 305,418 shares for an estimated $160,847 .

. MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 89,953 shares for an estimated $48,422 .

. ARTHUR TAVERAS (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 76,920 shares for an estimated $43,305

MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 13,404 shares for an estimated $4,597 and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated $19,747 .

and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated . CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284

$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





X4 Pharmaceuticals





(Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and provide corporate updates on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.





The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-267-6316 from the United States or 1-203-518-9783 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at



www.x4pharma.com



. Following the conclusion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.







About X4 Pharmaceuticals







X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as



XOLREMDI



®





in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (



4WARD



) in people with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit



www.x4pharma.com



.







Investor Contact:







Daniel Ferry





Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576







X4 Media Contact:







Rhiannon Jeselonis





Ten Bridge Communications







rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com





